The Lamda Development group announced a new record high for 2023 on Wednesday.

Its consolidated operating result (EBITDA) for 2023 showed profits of 206 million euros, a 69% increase compared to €122 million in 2022.

The group’s total EBITDA before asset valuations and other adjustments amounted to a profit of €132 million in 2023, compared to a loss of €13 million in 2022.