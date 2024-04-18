Aegean secures aircraft to fly as far as India

Aegean Airlines seeks to strengthen its footprint in new markets, which show double-digit growth rates, through the delivery, in 2026 and 2027, in the first phase, of four Airbus A321neo aircraft which are specially configured and upgraded.

These are the A321LRs that the airline will use to operate longer-distance flights, compared to the A321neos, so that it is possible to serve long-distance destinations outside the European Union.

The new aircraft have a larger fuel capacity, providing autonomy for flights lasting up to 7.5 hours to allow Aegean to serve the Persian Gulf, Central Africa and India, which are experiencing high growth rates.