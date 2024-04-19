Troubled Folli Follie’s trial finally coming to a close

After months of legal proceedings, the trial of troubled jewelry maker Folli Follie has entered its final stretch, as the defendants’ pleas have been completed and a date has been set for the prosecutor’s recommendation.

The defendants are charged with falsifying balance sheets and financial offenses and forming a criminal organization.

The prosecutor’s proposal will be made on May 17 and will concern all the defendants, but primarily the main ones – company founder Dimitris Koutsolioutsos, his wife Kaiti and their son Georgios – as well as high-ranking executives.

The advocates representing the company’s temporary administration reiterated their request just before the hearing came to a close for the release of Folli Follie’s significant assets, which have been frozen by an earlier Supreme Court ruling. They cited the necessity to restructure the business and expedite its recovery processes.