Hotels only garner small part of growth in February tourist arrivals

February offered a 1.2% annual increase in tourist arrivals in hotel accommodation, rental rooms and camping and a 1.6% growth compared to the corresponding month last year, according to provisional data by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) released on Tuesday.

In February 2024, arrivals at tourist accommodation amounted to 773,104 and overnight stays to 1,677,685.

There was also an increase of 1.6% in arrivals and 1.8% in overnight stays of tourists who came from abroad, while respectively for domestic tourism, an increase in arrivals and overnight stays was observed by 1.0% and 1.4%, respectively.

This compared with the remarkable 26% increase in overall tourism arrivals in Greece in February compared to the same month in 2023, that the Bank of Greece recorded based on air and road arrivals, as most of the increased flow of visitors headed for short-term rentals.

A greater contribution to arrivals and overnight stays in all accommodations was observed by Greek nationals with 64.9% and 60.4%.

The average total overnight stay for the month of February 2024 was 2.2 days.