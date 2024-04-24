ECONOMY PUBLIC WORKS

E65 highway, linking Lamia with Kalambaka, opens after 16 long years

E65 highway, linking Lamia with Kalambaka, opens after 16 long years

After no fewer than 16 years, the section of the E65 highway linking Lamia (in central Greece) with Kalambaka (in Thessaly) was officially launched on Tuesday in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

This is a 136-kilometer section of the road that the PM dubbed “a decades-long dream.”

The highway is not yet ready in full, but only three-quarters, as the final section linking Kalambaka with the Egnatia Odos – the highway that runs across northern Greece – which covers another 46 kilometers, will be ready in the next couple of years, according to Mitsotakis.

The project has been co-funded by the European Union.

Infrastructure

