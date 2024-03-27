ECONOMY

Alexandroupoli port upgrading begins

The infrastructure upgrade works at the port of Alexandroupoli are proceeding, following a decision by Maritime Affairs and Island Policy Minister Christos Stylianides.

The interventions to be carried out are part of the “Strategic Significance Concession Development Program” implemented by the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED). They involve the restoration of the depths in the port and the shipping canal of the port, as well as the road connection of the new commercial canal with the new regional road that is already under construction.

This plan includes the construction of a 1,500-meter-long road axis within the land zone. With the implementation of these projects, the port of Alexandroupoli becomes a strategic, energy and commercial hub of the wider region of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Balkans.

Their implementation is part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan “Greece 2.0,” funded by the European Union – Next Generation EU. The funding is provided by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Island Policy.

