March sees historic high in new jobs

The labor market is picking up the pace, with hirings outweighing layoffs.

Already in March, according to the Ergani database, 63,689 new jobs were created in the private sector, which is the best performance of the last 23 years for that month. After all, this record marks an increase in seasonal employment not only due to the Easter, but also to the start of the summer tourism season.

As young workers have not yet entered the labor market mainly due to the length of the academic period, the new hires mainly concern older workers, over 30 years old, who, thanks to their experience, claim employment with full-time contracts. Better working relations are, along with salaries, an additional incentive to fill the many vacancies in the domestic labor market.

Moreover, as shown by Eurostat data released on Thursday, Greece is still second to last in terms of employment, with only 67% of people aged 20-75 employed, compared to an average of 75% in the rest of the European Union. At the same time, 31% of employees have more qualifications than those required for the needs of the position they cover, against 32% in the EU.