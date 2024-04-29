Startups eager to make most of Tech Visas

“Finally,” say several startup founders commenting on the arrival of the Tech Visa.

This is a new one-year national entry visa that allows highly skilled non-EU talent to work in the country’s more than 800 startups on the national register of Elevate Greece, with headquarters or a branch in Greece.

A complex framework and red tape force many of these companies to reject CVs from third countries (Turkey, India etc), in the absence of a hassle-free regime allowing them to move to Greece quickly and be employed by local technology companies.

This is as tech companies are on a constant hunt for talent to help them address the needs of the new era.