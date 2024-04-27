ECONOMY FOOD

Cretan food aspires to conquer the world

[Intime]

The 3rd Cretan Products Forum opened on Friday at the Helexpo exhibition center in Maroussi, northern Athens, with Rural Development and Food Minister Lefteris Avgenakis stating that “our ultimate goal is for Cretan products to conquer the world.”

The minister noted that producers should invest in an export orientation and giving surplus value to Cretan products, as “this is the way to change and transform the agro sector in order to evolve.”

He added that Greece, even though a small country, is in the top five countries worldwide on the number of PDO and PGI products, with Crete having a strong footprint.

