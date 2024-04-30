Avgenakis: Surge in market inspections ahead of Easter

Intensive inspections in the agricultural market and along the borders continue in anticipation of the Easter holiday period. Minister of Rural Development and Food Lefteris Avgenakis has issued instructions for intensified inspections to protect both consumers and domestic agricultural products from counterfeit products.

Checks have been conducted on dairy, fruits and vegetables, olive oil, honey, and PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) products. In recent times, inspections have also been carried out on meat and eggs.

“With just a few days left until the great Orthodox Christian day of Easter, the Resurrection, I want to send a clear message: No producer, professional, or processor who abides by the law and regulations has anything to fear,” stated Avgenakis, adding, “I want everyone to know that no vested interest will stand in the way of our efforts to protect Greek products.” According to Avgenakis, the goal is “to bring order to the market and protect producers, consumers, and honest processors. This is what we are doing, and we will continue to do it with absolute consistency.”