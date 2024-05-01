Cross-checking unit emerging

Sales of real estate with cash, undeclared incomes in Greece and abroad, taxpayers who appear with annual incomes that do not exceed 10,000 euros, or larger amounts but with disproportionate expenses, as well as those who obtain income from short-term leases, are being targeted by the tax collection mechanism in 2024.

The special cross-checking planned is expected to bring to the surface instances of major tax evasion, while the goal of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) is to collect approximately 1.7 billion euros this year.

According to AADE’s business plan, a new mass digital cross-checking division is being planned which will utilize all the options of technology with big data analysis and extracting data from digital pricing systems using artificial intelligence and identifying every item available on the internet and social media.

As reported by the tax administration, the goal of the changes is to optimize the efficiency of the tax mechanism in suppressing cases of tax evasion and broadening the tax base. The efficiency of the tax administration will be further strengthened with the mandatory use and utilization of data from electronic books (myDATA), the “appodixi” app, the interconnection of POS with cash registers and the complaints platform.

In total this year it is estimated that checks will be carried out on 120,000 tax registration numbers (AFMs), while tax estimates will be sent to 20,000 taxpayers who in previous years forgot to declare their incomes or a part of them.

In addition to the special cross-checking division, AADE is preparing a center of special forces for tax and customs controls and investigations. As explained by the tax administration, the new structure will serve as a central coordination hub, enhancing cooperation and efficiency between the specialized audit forces (tax and customs), intervening in a targeted manner in real time in the field. The Special Forces Center will be housed in the building where the Public Revenue Assurance Audit Service (YEDE) is currently located.