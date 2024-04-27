Portal for tax declarations has opened

The online portal has opened on Taxisnet for the submission of tax returns for the incomes of 2023, with the final date for their submission being Friday July 26. This year, for the first time, more than 1.3 million taxpayers, mainly salary workers and pensioners, will not have to submit their declaration themselves, since it will be pre-filled by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) with all the information it has.

Taxpayers who have been selected for the above procedure will receive a notification from AADE in their e-mail, in “My Messages” at the myAADE digital portal and at myAADEapp.

Those taxpayers who find that the data are accurate and there are no other data that have not been pre-filled do not need to take any action to submit their declaration, as it will be finalized by AADE through an internal procedure on Tuesday, July 2, after the expiry of the initial deadline for submission of declarations. In any case, if they wish, they can submit their declaration earlier.

In the event that the information is not accurate, taxpayers are required to modify and complete the correct information and submit their declaration by the deadline for its submission.

For their convenience, a special digital file has been created in the application of income tax returns, which includes the data AADE has taken into account and the tax result (debit, zero or credit) that arises based on them.

Also for the first time this year, the forms will have pre-filled information on income from short-term rentals on the E2 form and the amounts of expenses with electronic means of payment (including those deducted from income or double-counted to form the required amount of expenses with electronic means of payment) in codes 049-050 of form E1.

Furthermore, E1 has incorporated the calculation of the annual minimum income from business activity. That is, professionals will see codes 405 and 406 pre-filled. If they click on the codes, a table will open showing the calculations of the tax administration in detail regarding the determination of the minimum amount of net income.

Also this year sees the application of the estimated (“tekmarto”) income for the self-employed and freelance professionals.