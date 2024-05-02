ECONOMY

Changes on the OLP Board of Directors

Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) this week announced key changes in its leadership structure following decisions made by its board of directors.

The OLP Board of Directors accepted the resignations of Executive Chairman Yu Zeng Gang and CEO Zhang Anming.

This decision marks the end of an era for the company, as it transitions to new leadership.

In light of these changes, the board has elected Lin Ji and Su Xudong as new members to serve for the remainder of the current term.

These appointments are subject to compliance with the provisions of the law, ensuring the proper functioning of the board.

Lin Ji has been appointed as the new executive chairman of the board, while Su Xudong will assume the role of CEO. 

Shipping Business

