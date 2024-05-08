RES power ditched on Easter Sunday to prevent blackout

Cutbacks in the generation of power from renewable energy sources exceeded all precedent over the Easter holidays, aimed to maintain system stability due to falling demand and high RES output.

The most difficult day was Easter Sunday, specifically around midday, when RES production peaked due to the high output of photovoltaics.

In order to avoid a general blackout, grid manager ADMIE for the first time had to shut down all of the RES production that was in operation.

Consequently, the decision taken a week earlier for stopping electricity imports from neighboring countries proved to be a lifesaver.