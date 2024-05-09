ECONOMY INVESTMENTS

Hotel investors increasingly honing in on Greece

International investment interest in hotel properties in Greece, including the capital, is not only steady, but is actually growing stronger and is expected to drive up the current values of these properties.

For the first time this year, Athens has entered the list of the top 10 metropolitan destinations for investment in hotel properties in Europe, ranking ninth.

Greece as a whole is in fifth place on the list of the most interesting destinations for hotel investments. These conclusions emerge from the global “2024 Hotel Investor Intentions Survey” carried out among investors at the beginning of the year by CBRE, which gauges their interest in investing in Europe.

Tourism Economy Investments

