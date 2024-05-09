Extra €11 bln declared in 2023

Declared incomes increased significantly last year, not only thanks to economic growth but also due to improvements in the tax mechanism.

According to the statistics of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), in 2023 Greek declared to the tax authorities (2022 incomes) 11 billion euros more than in 2022 (for 2021 incomes) as many were caught by the presumed income criteria (“tekmiria”). Declared taxable income amounted to 96.6 billion euros, compa-red to €85.6 billion in the previous year.

Total taxes rose by around €1.1 billion to €10.055 billion, from €8.899 billion a year earlier. At the same time, in 2023, 1.4 million taxpayers were caught in the pincers of the tekmiria, with AADE adding an additional income of €5.2 billion to them, while taxes of €55.4 million were paid by thousands of taxpayers who failed to cover the 30% of their card transactions.

AADE data show that 52.8% of taxpayers (or 3.46 million taxpayers) declared an income of up to €10,000; they declared incomes of €12.65 billion and paid a total of just €316.2 million in tax. The average tax for 6.56 million households reached €1,553.