ECONOMY TAXATION

Extra €11 bln declared in 2023

Extra €11 bln declared in 2023

Declared incomes increased significantly last year, not only thanks to economic growth but also due to improvements in the tax mechanism.

According to the statistics of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), in 2023 Greek declared to the tax authorities (2022 incomes) 11 billion euros more than in 2022 (for 2021 incomes) as many were caught by the presumed income criteria (“tekmiria”). Declared taxable income amounted to 96.6 billion euros, compa-red to €85.6 billion in the previous year.

Total taxes rose by around €1.1 billion to €10.055 billion, from €8.899 billion a year earlier. At the same time, in 2023, 1.4 million taxpayers were caught in the pincers of the tekmiria, with AADE adding an additional income of €5.2 billion to them, while taxes of €55.4 million were paid by thousands of taxpayers who failed to cover the 30% of their card transactions.

AADE data show that 52.8% of taxpayers (or 3.46 million taxpayers) declared an income of up to €10,000; they declared incomes of €12.65 billion and paid a total of just €316.2 million in tax. The average tax for 6.56 million households reached €1,553.

Taxation Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Targeting illegal betting firms
FINANCE

Targeting illegal betting firms

Portal for tax declarations has opened
TAXATION

Portal for tax declarations has opened

Framework for bad debt in overhaul
FINANCE

Framework for bad debt in overhaul

Faster issue of tax clearance
FINANCE

Faster issue of tax clearance

Disputing presumptive income
TAXATION

Disputing presumptive income

Is there tax revenue fatigue?
FINANCE

Is there tax revenue fatigue?