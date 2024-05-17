Over 145,000 people eligible for the Youth Pass 2024

Over 145,000 people aged 18 and 19 are eligible for this year’s Youth Pass, a state benefit in the form of a digital prepaid debit card worth 150 euros.

According to the ministries of Economy and Digital Transformation this year’s assistance to 69,825 18 year olds and 75,863 19 year olds will cost the state 21.7 million euros.

Since the implementation of the program in 2023, almost 140,000 young people have benefited from it, receiving benefits worth around 21 million euros.

The beneficiaries can use the prepaid card for services in the fields of culture, tourism and transport.