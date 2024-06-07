ECONOMY

Increase in Q1 unemployment

Greece’s unemployment rate for the first quarter of 2024 stood at 12.1% compared to 10.5% in the previous quarter and 11.8% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The number of unemployed persons amounted to 574,130, recording an increase by 17.5% compared to the previous quarter and an increase by 4.3% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

The unemployment rate for women was 15.2% and for men 9.7%.

Employment

