ECONOMY

Chasm between higher education and labor market

[Shutterstock]

To achieve the growth leap that Greece needs to significantly reduce unemployment and replace the 1 million jobs lost due to the economic crisis and the brain drain, Greece must create a few hundred thousand highly skilled jobs in the coming years, according to a study by EY Greece, ELTRUN, the E-Business Research Center of the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB) and Endeavor Greece.

However, there is a gaping chasm between higher education and the labor market.

Out of the 430 university departments, only 219 (51%) are oriented toward the productive development leap of Greece.

In 42 departments, the main target of graduates is a position in the state sector. There is also an over-concentration in health and social sciences, and humanities in postgrad programs.

The scientific fields with the greatest potential based on the country’s development prospects are administrative and economic sciences, engineering, agriculture and environmental sciences, and informatics.

Employment

