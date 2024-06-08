Curtain falls at a successful Posidonia with a flurry of deals

The curtain for the 28th edition of the Posidonia shipping fair went down on Friday evening, with more visitors and exhibitors than ever and a flurry of business deals sealed at the Athens Metropolitan Expo, according to organizers.

Wrapping up the final day of the five-day meeting of global shipping was a press conference of the Union of Greek Shipowners, whose President Melina Travlos spoke about the significance of maritime education in Greece, decarbonization and strategies for the industry’s sustainability, as well as the strong social footprint of the UGS.

The biennial fair returns in 2026.