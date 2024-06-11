Greek participation at UNWTO meeting

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni arrived in Barcelona on Monday, heading a Greek delegation that will take part in the 121st UN Tourism (UNWTO) Executive Council in the Spanish city on Monday and Tuesday.

Greece was in 2023 re-elected a member of the UN Tourism Executive Council for 2023-2025. On the sidelines of the meeting, Kefalogianni will have bilateral meetings with her counterparts, as well as representatives of tourism organizations.

Among others, a memorandum of cooperation for a research station monitoring the impact of coastal and marine tourism in the Mediterranean is expected to be renewed at the Barcelona meeting.

The research center was established through an initiative of Greece’s Tourism Ministry, with the aim of collecting data on the environmental, social and economic impacts and the sustainability of coastal and marine tourism in the Mediterranean.

Twelve Mediterranean countries have already expressed their desire to participate, while several more support the initiative and wish to participate as observers.