ECONOMY

Industrial production index shows increase

Industrial production index shows increase

The industrial production index showed a 10.8% increase in April compared to April 2023, thanks to an upturn of 14% in the electricity supply index, a 10.3% rise in the manufacturing index, 8.8% growth of the water supply index and a 4.4% advance of the mines-quarries index.

The increase in the manufacturing index was mainly attributed to the jump in the indices of repair and installation of machinery and equipment (28.6%), production of tobacco products (19.7%), production of basic pharmaceutical products (19.7%), manufacturing of metal products (19.3%), and of other non-metallic mineral products (18%).

On the other hand, the largest decrease was recorded in the leather industry (-25.9%), in clothing manufacturing (-12.6%), in the manufacturing of motor vehicles, trailers and semitrailers (-9.4%), in the industry of wood and cork products (-6.8%), and in the industry of rubber and plastic products (-1.7%).

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Consumer price index slows to 2.4% in May
ECONOMY

Consumer price index slows to 2.4% in May

Greece outperforms the EU
GREEK ECONOMY

Greece outperforms the EU

First-quarter growth comes to 2.1%
GREEK ECONOMY

First-quarter growth comes to 2.1%

Letta: A single capital market for cheaper financing
ECONOMY

Letta: A single capital market for cheaper financing

Greece requests 4th disbursement of EU grants
ECONOMY

Greece requests 4th disbursement of EU grants

Cyprus GDP grows
ECONOMY

Cyprus GDP grows