ATHEX: Index losses offset by closing bell

Stocks at Athinon Avenue offset the early post-election losses on Monday to keep the benchmark in the black by the closing, even though the majority closed in the red. Banks – led by Eurobank – had a positive day and contributed significantly to the recovery of the main and blue chip indexes, though turnover left a lot to be desired.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,458.84 points, adding just 0.03% to Friday’s 1,458.37 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.15%, ending at 3,548 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.20%.

The banks index grew 1.22%, as Eurobank grabbed 3%, National fetched 0.80%, Piraeus advanced 0.39% and Alpha rose 0.19%. Ellaktor gave up 1.62%, Motor Oil was down 1.61%, Jumbo dropped 1.60%, Titan Cement parted with 1.45% and Mytilineos conceded 1.14%, while Lamda Development improved 1.50%.

In total 46 stocks secured gains, 55 endured losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 78.8 million euros, down from last Friday’s €93.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.56% to close at 161.04 points.

Stocks

