Fourth RRF payment request is submitted

Alternate Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis submitted the fourth payment request, amounting to 2.3 billion euros, for the loan part of the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) to the European Commission on Wednesday.

“Consistent with our commitments to our fellow citizens and our European partners, and in continuation of the previous related requests that we submitted in time and received the approval of the EU, we are today proceeding with the fourth payment request from the loan arm of the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The aim is for the specific funds to be directly promoted in the economy, to strengthen entrepreneurship and reduce the investment gap, while simultaneously creating new jobs,” Papathanasis commented.