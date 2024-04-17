Despite tax measures, short-term rentals proliferate in Athens

Changes in the tax framework for the short-term rental market have not deterred property owners, as the number of units in the center of Athens is constantly rising.

According to AirDNA, 18.5% more properties operated as short-term rental accommodation in the center of Athens in the year’s first quarter, reaching 12,762, even though these months show the lowest demand.

On Agiou Konstantinou Street, accommodation increased by 20.2% to a total of 791, while the trend is also upward in other popular spots, such as the historic center, where offerings increased by 15.4% to 2,382.

In Koukaki the rise was 14.5% to reach 1,177 units.