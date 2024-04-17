REAL ESTATE PROPERTY

Despite tax measures, short-term rentals proliferate in Athens

Despite tax measures, short-term rentals proliferate in Athens
[Shutterstock]

Changes in the tax framework for the short-term rental market have not deterred property owners, as the number of units in the center of Athens is constantly rising.

According to AirDNA, 18.5% more properties operated as short-term rental accommodation in the center of Athens in the year’s first quarter, reaching 12,762, even though these months show the lowest demand.

On Agiou Konstantinou Street, accommodation increased by 20.2% to a total of 791, while the trend is also upward in other popular spots, such as the historic center, where offerings increased by 15.4% to 2,382.

In Koukaki the rise was 14.5% to reach 1,177 units.

Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Disparity between asking price and reality
REAL ESTATE

Disparity between asking price and reality

Golden Visa demand grows
PROPERTY

Golden Visa demand grows

Reduced ENFIA for one in five
PROPERTY TAXATION

Reduced ENFIA for one in five

Residential real estate market going strong in Cyprus
ECONOMY

Residential real estate market going strong in Cyprus

Platform opens for ENFIA tax payment
ECONOMY

Platform opens for ENFIA tax payment

Rise of house prices continues
PROPERTY

Rise of house prices continues