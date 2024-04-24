REAL ESTATE PROPERTY

Greeks bounce back to holiday home buying

Greek buyers are now making a dynamic return to the holiday home market, for the first time since the outbreak of the financial crisis.

According to an analysis by holiday homes agency Elxis – At Home in Greece, in the last six months there has been a significant increase in both the demand for and purchases of holiday homes by Greeks.

“Until recently, we had registered strong buying interest from expatriate Greeks, who made up 10% of all the sales we made in Greece. Now, however, we find that the demand from Greek nationals, that is, permanent residents, has increased significantly,” says Elxis Managing Director Giorgos Gavriilidis. 

