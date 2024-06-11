REAL ESTATE REAL ESTATE

State-owned properties could help solve the housing problem

At the height of the financial crisis, from 2013 to 2018, there were some 450,000 inheritance rejections, resulting in hundreds of thousands of properties passing on to state ownership.

Since then they have remained unused and have dropped in value, while some of them could be utilized for tackling the housing problem the country is facing.

The state does not know, or at least does not wish to declare the exact number or quality features of the properties it possesses originating from inheritances.

There is an agency recording the state’s rights to properties, but not a specific state entity that could undertake their management. 

