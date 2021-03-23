IMAGES

Archaeological sites, hair salons reopen

A group of people wearing protective face masks walk in front of the Parthenon temple in Athens, after archaeological sites opened across Greece on Monday, following the partial easing of coronavirus measures. Authorities have stressed that archaeological sites can be visited by people who live in the municipality in which they are located. Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said they will operate in strict compliance with the sanitary protocols of the National Public Health Organization. Hairdressers and nail salons also opened on Monday and movement to nearby municipalities for those services is allowed as long as the prescribed safety protocols are observed. [Yiannis Dimitripoulos/Intime News]

Coronavirus Archaeology
