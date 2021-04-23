iniochos-multinational-exercise-ends-with-acropolis-flyover

A mixed formation of fighter jets fly over Athens on the closing day of the Iniochos 21 multinational air exercise. The medium-scale exercise started on April 12 and was held throughout the Athens Flight Information Region – from Corfu to Kastellorizo ​​and from Thrace to Crete – with the participation of all branches of the Hellenic Armed Forces. Participant countries included France with Rafale and Mirage 2000 fighter jets, the US with F-16s, MQ-9s and a KC-135, Israel with F-15s and F-16s, the United Arab Emirates with F-16s, Canada with Ground Control Intercept (GCI) controllers, Spain with F/A-18 Hornets as well as Cyprus with an AW 139 helicopter. Austria, Egypt, Jordan, Romania and Slovenia were observers. [Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]