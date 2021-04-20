Greece vows to expand military cooperation with NATO allies, Mideast powers

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during the international military exercise Iniochos with a French Rafale fighter jet in the background, at Andravida air base, about 279 kilometres (174 miles) southwest of Athens, Tuesday. Greece vowed Tuesday to expand military cooperation with traditional NATO allies as well as Middle Eastern powers in a race to modernize its armed forces and face its militarily assertive neighbor Turkey. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]