officials-visit-greek-site-of-large-defender-europe-21-exercise

Greek and foreign officials gathered at the northeastern Greek port of Alexandroupoli on Friday, the Distinguished Visitor Day in Greece for Defender-Europe 21, a large-scale exercise stretching between the Aegean and Baltic seas. The exercise, involving 28,000 forces from 26 nations, has been going on for a while. Speaking in Alexandroupoli, US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt hailed “the accelerating tempo of (the Greek-US) military-to-military relationship…Greece and the United States stand shoulder to shoulder, together in support of regional peace and stability,” he added. [ANA-MPA/National Defense General Staff]