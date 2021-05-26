Remembering Smyrna, 100 years since its destruction

The sets for the shooting of the film ‘My Beloved Smyrna’ will be located in Nea Faliro in southern Athens, near the offices of Kathimerini. The big-screen adaptation of the successful theatrical performance of the same name by actress and director Mimi Denisi aims to pay tribute to Smyrna and the 100 years since its destruction on the coast of Asia Minor – modern-day Izmir on the Turkish coast. The ambitious 4.5-million-euro production is directed by Grigoris Karantinakis. In addition to Denisi, the cast also includes well-known Greek actors and a special role for the great Vanessa Redgrave. [Nikos Kokkalias]