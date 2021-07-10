greece-stakes-its-claim-as-international-culture-hub

A rehearsal at the Kallimarmaro Stadium in Athens as the National Opera prepares to pay tribute to Italian master Guiseppe Verdi with the “All Star Gala Verdi” on Saturday on the occasion of 150th anniversary of the premiere of “Aida” at the Cairo Opera in 1871. The gala, which starts at 9 p.m., brings to the venue some of the biggest international names of opera, including the 21st century diva Anna Netrebko, who will be making her first appearance in Greece, leading mezzo Anita Rachvelishvili, distinguished tenor Yusif Eyvazov and prominent Greek baritone Dimitri Platanias. They will perform arias and duets from Verdi’s works accompanied by the National Opera Orchestra under the music direction of French maestro Philippe Auguin.