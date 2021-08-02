Programs help homeless, vulnerable persons confined at home

A social worker talks to two homeless people in downtown Athens. City employees and volunteers offer food and support to the homeless and try to convince them, not always successfully, to move to shelters. They also take their temperature, inform them of the nearest air-conditioned spaces during the heatwave and chat with them about the problems they face. Social workers and volunteers also assist vulnerable people confined at home with their shopping, hospital appointments and other needs. A variety of programs, such as “Help At Home Plus” and “Streetwork” are run by local authorities and have expanded recently to include mental health services.