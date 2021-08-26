Mitsotakis, Tsipras cross swords in House

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras clashed during Wednesday’s parliamentary debate over the recent wildfires. Although both men, as well as the other party leaders, were in agreement on the need for consensus in the face of climate change, the barbs were not in short order. In a sarcastic reference to the evacuations ordered by the government, Tsipras said Mitsotakis would soon be getting his evacuation orders from the electorate. The PM responded that it was the SYRIZA government’s failure to evacuate residents during the Mati fires in 2018 that led to such deadly consequences. “You never apologized,” Mitsotakis said. [Giorgos Zachos/Intime News]