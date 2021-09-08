‘Z’ author, director pay their last respects to Theodorakis

Writer Vassilis Vassilikos (l), author of the novel ‘Z,’ about the 1963 murder of prominent leftist politician Grigoris Lambrakis, and Greek-French director Costa-Gavras, who adapted the novel into the 1969 movie of the same name, pay their last respects to composer and politician Mikis Theodorakis, who wrote the movie soundtrack, in the chapel of Athens’ Metropolitan Cathedral on Tuesday. Theodorakis also founded and led the left-wing Lambrakis Youth following the politician’s murder. Theodorakis’ body lay in state for a second day on Tuesday and will remain there on Wednesday, before being transported to the island of Crete, where he will be buried on Thursday, next to his parents and brother. [Kostas Tsironis/ANA-MPA]