Acclaimed Italian film actress Monica Bellucci seen making her theatrical debut as the iconic Greek opera star Maria Callas in a production inspired by the late diva’s letters, memoirs, photographs and other memorabilia, at Athens’ Herod Atticus Theater on Tuesday. “Maria Callas: Letters & Memories,” is directed by Tom Volf and based on his book and film “Maria by Callas.” Two more shows will take place on Wednesday and Thursday.