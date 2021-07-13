IMAGES

Exploring AI at Pedion tou Areos

exploring-ai-at-pedion-tou-areos

“The Substitute” by artist Alexandra Daisy Ginsberg – a digital resurrection of a northern white rhino, a species which is functionally extinct – is one of the works on display at the “You and AI” exhibition inside the Pedion tou Areos park in downtown Athens, in a picture taken on Monday. The life-size projection shows the artificial rhino roaming in a virtual world, becoming more “real” as it comprehends the space restrictions. Organized by the Onassis Cultural Center, the show which runs through July 28 explores the role of artificial intelligence in our everyday lives through 25 works. [Stelios Tzetzias/ANA-MPA]

Visual Arts Culture
READ MORE
better-viewing-at-the-renovated-national-gallery
CULTURE

Better viewing at the renovated National Gallery

natalia-mela-s-sculptures-regain-sparkle
IMAGES

Natalia Mela’s sculptures regain sparkle

archaeological-sites-to-host-70-new-productions
CULTURE

Archaeological sites to host 70 new productions

aura-of-sikelianos-at-delphi-highlighted
IMAGES

Aura of Sikelianos at Delphi highlighted

acropolis-fashion-shoot-reopens-criteria-debate
IMAGES

Acropolis fashion shoot reopens criteria debate

outdoor-cinemas-reopen-to-the-public
CULTURE

Outdoor cinemas reopen to the public