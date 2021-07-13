exploring-ai-at-pedion-tou-areos

“The Substitute” by artist Alexandra Daisy Ginsberg – a digital resurrection of a northern white rhino, a species which is functionally extinct – is one of the works on display at the “You and AI” exhibition inside the Pedion tou Areos park in downtown Athens, in a picture taken on Monday. The life-size projection shows the artificial rhino roaming in a virtual world, becoming more “real” as it comprehends the space restrictions. Organized by the Onassis Cultural Center, the show which runs through July 28 explores the role of artificial intelligence in our everyday lives through 25 works. [Stelios Tzetzias/ANA-MPA]