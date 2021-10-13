Pfizer CEO: Covid pill research results due before year’s end

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (r) and Pfizer CEO and Chairman Albert Bourla during the inauguration of the company’s two hubs in Thessaloniki. The results of the research for the Pfizer pill against the coronavirus are expected before the end of 2021, according to Bourla. During a press conference Tuesday in his native Thessaloniki, Bourla pointed out that, although the results of the studies have not yet been received, the company assumes the risk for investments of 1 billion euros, so that, if these are positive, it is ready for the production of the new drug in existing facilities around the world. There is no planning for production in Greece, he clarified. [InTime News]