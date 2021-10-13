IMAGES

Pfizer CEO: Covid pill research results due before year’s end

pfizer-ceo-covid-pill-research-results-due-before-year-s-end

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (r) and Pfizer CEO and Chairman Albert Bourla during the inauguration of the company’s two hubs in Thessaloniki. The results of the research for the Pfizer pill against the coronavirus are expected before the end of 2021, according to Bourla. During a press conference Tuesday in his native Thessaloniki, Bourla pointed out that, although the results of the studies have not yet been received, the company assumes the risk for investments of 1 billion euros, so that, if these are positive, it is ready for the production of the new drug in existing facilities around the world. There is no planning for production in Greece, he clarified. [InTime News]

Health Technology Business Thessaloniki
READ MORE
bar-restaurant-restrictions-take-effect-with-some-confusion
IMAGES

Bar, restaurant restrictions take effect, with some confusion 

restaurant-owners-protest-lockdown-measures
IMAGES

Restaurant owners protest lockdown measures

thorny-times-for-flower-growers
IMAGES

Thorny times for flower growers

athens-marks-77th-anniversary-of-liberation-from-nazis
IMAGES

Athens marks 77th anniversary of liberation from Nazis

president-meets-with-afghan-women-who-fled-the-taliban
IMAGES

President meets with Afghan women who fled the Taliban

in-person-lectures-resume-with-extra-checks-at-panteion
IMAGES

In-person lectures resume with extra checks at Panteion