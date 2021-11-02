IMAGES

Greece moving ahead with green transition as ‘time running out’

greece-moving-ahead-with-green-transition-as-time-running-out

Stressing that ‘time is running out,’ Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis presented the initiatives Greece is taking to tackle the climate crisis by making a decisive contribution to the green transition, at the UN’s COP26 conference in Glasgow. He announced that the government is about to unveil a new climate bill that will contain ‘ambitious goals,’ while also presenting a series of initiatives that will make Greece a pioneer in offshore wind energy and an innovator in the field of hydropower. Despite its small carbon footprint, Greece, he insisted, can contribute substantially to the green transition, beyond the ambitious European targets for emissions reductions of 55% by 2030. [Dimitris Papamitsos/InTime News]

Environment
READ MORE
evia-gears-up-against-floods
IMAGES

Evia gears up against floods

works-aim-to-protect-attica-s-fire-stricken-areas-from-floods
IMAGES

Works aim to protect Attica’s fire-stricken areas from floods

greece-sets-fishing-caps-expands-protected-areas
IMAGES

Greece sets fishing caps, expands protected areas

mediterranean-takes-prominent-place-at-iucn-conference
IMAGES

Mediterranean takes prominent place at IUCN conference

greek-expedition-raises-arctic-eco-awareness
IMAGES

Greek expedition raises Arctic eco-awareness

jellyfish-experiencing-population-boom
IMAGES

Jellyfish experiencing population boom