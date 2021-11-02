Greece moving ahead with green transition as ‘time running out’

Stressing that ‘time is running out,’ Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis presented the initiatives Greece is taking to tackle the climate crisis by making a decisive contribution to the green transition, at the UN’s COP26 conference in Glasgow. He announced that the government is about to unveil a new climate bill that will contain ‘ambitious goals,’ while also presenting a series of initiatives that will make Greece a pioneer in offshore wind energy and an innovator in the field of hydropower. Despite its small carbon footprint, Greece, he insisted, can contribute substantially to the green transition, beyond the ambitious European targets for emissions reductions of 55% by 2030. [Dimitris Papamitsos/InTime News]