Police raise awareness about violence against women

Material aimed at raising public awareness was distributed Thursday by staff of the Hellenic Police’s Domestic Violence Response Services on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. A video with testimonies of women who were victims of domestic violence was also posted on social media by the Citizens’ Protection Ministry. Violence against women and girls is one of the most widespread human rights violations in the world. It is estimated that 35% of women have been victims of violence at some point in their lives, with this figure rising to 70% in some countries.

