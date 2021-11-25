celebrating-200-years-of-greece-us-innovation

Mayor of Athens Kostas Bakoyannis (l) and American Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt (r) applaud speakers during the launch Wednesday of the “USA-Greece: 200 Years of Innovation” Escape Room at the Serafeio Athletic & Community Complex in Athens. The program, which was launched by the US Embassy in Athens and the nonprofit organization SciCo (Science Communication) is an interactive escape room where visitors can explore the common scientific history of the two countries and “escape,” using their knowledge. The Escape Room presents some of the greatest scientific achievements of the joint trip through history of Greece and the United States. Praising the endeavor, Pyatt said it is “a great way to help people discover the many shared scientific breakthroughs that our peoples have enjoyed over the past 200 years.” [Giorgos Vitsaras/AMNA]