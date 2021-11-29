timing-of-traffic-lights-to-change-to-reduce-bottlenecks

In response to the intensification of bottlenecks in the Greek capital since restrictions were reintroduced on vehicles entering the city center, authorities plan to review the timing of traffic lights and change how long green, red and orange lights will stay on. The last time traffic lights were programmed was in 2016. Greece at the time was in the midst of a severe financial meltdown, which led to less traffic. The pandemic and lockdowns over the last two years also reduced mobility. However, the traffic appears to be back with a vengeance. According to experts, illegally parked vehicles are also responsible for delays, especially near junctions.