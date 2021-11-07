IMAGES

Athens has a future, but what kind of future?

The Athens area, home to almost 40% of Greece’s population of about 10.5 million, has changed significantly and, sometimes, in unexpected ways, during the 21st century. The Greek capital was hit hard by the long-lasting economic crisis that broke out in 2008 and the pandemic. The climate crisis has turned already hot summers hotter. And while the vibrant city is attracting far more visitors, locals feel the effects of uneven development, with some areas, especially close to the city center, home to a new underclass, many of them migrants, while others are being targeted for heavy investment and rapid development. [Nikos Vatopoulos]
 

