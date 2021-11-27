closed-holding-center-inaugurated-on-leros

A view of the closed holding center for migrants on the island of Leros in the eastern Aegean which was inaugurated on Saturday. The facility, stretching across nearly 15 acres, has a capacity of 1,780, including one hundred unaccompanied minors. Also Saturday, authorities opened another so-called “closed controlled structure” on the island of Kos. The EU has committed 276 million euros for the new camps on Leros, Lesvos, Kos, Chios and Samos which receive most of the migrant arrivals by sea from neighboring Turkey. EU Commission vice president Margaritis Schinas described the facilities as a “tangible proof of Europe’s full solidarity toward Greece.” [AMNA]