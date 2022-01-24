a-reminder-from-a-us-photographer-in-athens

A rainbow arcs over the Acropolis in a recent photograph by Robert McCabe, the American photographer and now Greek citizen who has captured so many iconic scenes of the country since first visiting as a student in the mid-1950s. Speaking to Kathimerini’s Sunday edition, McCabe, who lives in the historic Athens district of Plaka, said that he had toyed with the idea of sending this photograph to the British Museum in London as a Christmas postcard to serve as a reminder that the treasure at the end of the rainbow is the Acropolis Museum, and that this is where the Parthenon Sculptures belong. McCabe has provided the photographs for a new book dedicated to the island of Kasos, which he first visited in 1954 and again in 1965 while getting ready to marry his Greek wife. “The Feasts of Memory: Stories of a Greek Family,” by writer and columnist Elias Kulukundis, a native of the southern Aegean island, is coming out in early March from Patakis. [Robert McCabe]