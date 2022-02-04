rain-and-hail-inundate-streets-of-santorini

IMAGES

A bulldozer shovels piles of hail after a storm inundated the streets on the Cycladic island of Santorini, one of the country’s most popular summer destinations, on Thursday. The intense hail and rain storm disrupted traffic and damaged cars, while the temperature plunged to a low of 1 degree Celsius. It also rendered the runway of the island’s airport briefly inoperable, but was quickly cleared by staff. Local authorities also canceled school classes for the day. The severe cold front affected the rest of the Cyclades islands, just over a week after the entire archipelago was covered in snow by the Elpis weather system.

[Apostolos Domalis/ANA-MPA]
