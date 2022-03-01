IMAGES

Greece sends medical supplies to Ukraine

Deputy Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias (front right) helps hold up a Ukrainian flag in front of the hold of a military transport plane carrying a cargo of humanitarian aid to war-torn Ukraine after arriving in Poland on Sunday night, in a photograph released on Monday. Greece sent medical supplies and other necessities that were expected to reach Ukraine on Monday. “Greece always stands on the right side of history,” Hardalias wrote in a social media post after heading the Greek delegation to Poland, from where the aid was to be dispatched to Ukraine. [Hellenic Ministry of Defense/AMNA]

The still-smoking Euroferry Olympia is towed by a tugboat toward the Platygiali port in Astakos on the western coast of the Greek mainland, as hopes of finding 10 missing passengers started to fade, yesterday. The process, deemed necessary to facilitate the work of firefighters and rescuers, was expected to take around 15 hours. Relatives of the missing passengers who are waiting for news of their loved ones will also be provided with accommodation as the operation continues, the Shipping Ministry said. The fire on the Italian-flagged ferry broke out on February 18 as it was sailing to the port of Brindisi. It has already claimed one life. (INTIME NEWS)
