greece-sends-medical-supplies-to-ukraine

Deputy Defense Minister Nikos Hardalias (front right) helps hold up a Ukrainian flag in front of the hold of a military transport plane carrying a cargo of humanitarian aid to war-torn Ukraine after arriving in Poland on Sunday night, in a photograph released on Monday. Greece sent medical supplies and other necessities that were expected to reach Ukraine on Monday. “Greece always stands on the right side of history,” Hardalias wrote in a social media post after heading the Greek delegation to Poland, from where the aid was to be dispatched to Ukraine. [Hellenic Ministry of Defense/AMNA]