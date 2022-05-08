In the footsteps of Yannoulis Halepas

Visitors at the Teloglion Foundation in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, tour the first-ever public exhibition of works by Katerina Halepa-Katsatou, a grandniece of preeminent sculptor and modernist Yannoulis Halepas (1851-1938). Organized in cooperation with Onassis Culture, the exhibition picks up where a large-scale retrospective on Halepas earlier this year left off, by demonstrating how Halepa-Katsatou (1925-2004) was influenced by her great uncle and became a trailblazer who paved the way for other women in the field of monumental sculpture. The show at the Teloglion runs through July 17. [Achillas Chiras/AMNA]