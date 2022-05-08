IMAGES

In the footsteps of Yannoulis Halepas

In the footsteps of Yannoulis Halepas

Visitors at the Teloglion Foundation in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, tour the first-ever public exhibition of works by Katerina Halepa-Katsatou, a grandniece of preeminent sculptor and modernist Yannoulis Halepas (1851-1938). Organized in cooperation with Onassis Culture, the exhibition picks up where a large-scale retrospective on Halepas earlier this year left off, by demonstrating how Halepa-Katsatou (1925-2004) was influenced by her great uncle and became a trailblazer who paved the way for other women in the field of monumental sculpture. The show at the Teloglion runs through July 17. [Achillas Chiras/AMNA]

Exhibition Visual Arts
READ MORE
Paris meets Athens again
CULTURE

Paris meets Athens again

Pandemic inspires inaugural show at revamped factory
CULTURE

Pandemic inspires inaugural show at revamped factory

Athens Academy hosts exhibition on 1821 Revolution
IMAGES

Athens Academy hosts exhibition on 1821 Revolution

Athens holds homage to the legacy of Melina Mercouri
CULTURE

Athens holds homage to the legacy of Melina Mercouri

Exhibition on violence against women continues in Athens
IMAGES

Exhibition on violence against women continues in Athens

Portaits from the Louvre on display in Athens
IMAGES

Portaits from the Louvre on display in Athens