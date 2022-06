The strawberry full moon rises behind the ancient temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) south of Athens, Tuesday. The moon reached its full stage on Tuesday, during a phenomenon known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labeled as the “Strawberry Moon” because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]